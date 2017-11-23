China wants closer ties with Myanmar military

China wants closer ties with Myanmar’s military to help protect regional peace and security, a senior Chinese general told the visiting head of the Southeast Asian country’s army.

China and Myanmar have had close diplomatic and economic ties for years, and China has offered its support to its southern neighbor, also known as Burma, throughout a crisis over its treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar’s Rakhine state, most to neighboring Bangladesh, since a Myanmar military crackdown in response to attacks on the security forces by Rohingya insurgents in August.

The United States on Wednesday for the first time labeled the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya as “ethnic cleansing” and threatened targeted sanctions against those responsible for “horrendous atrocities.”

Meeting in Beijing, Li Zuocheng, who sits on China’s Central Military Commission, told Burmese Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that China’s development and prosperity were an important opportunity for Myanmar’s development, China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“In the face of a complex and changeable regional security situation, China is willing to maintain strategic communication between the two countries’ militaries,” Li was cited as saying in the statement issued late on Wednesday.

China wanted greater contact between the two armed forces and deeper training and technical exchanges. Also, to ensure peace and stability along their common border, China wishes to promote cooperation regarding border defense, Li added.

China has been angered by the fighting between Myanmar’s military and autonomy-seeking ethnic minority rebels close to the Chinese border in recent years, which has at times forced thousands of villagers to flee into China.

The Chinese ministry made no direct mention of the Rohingya issue in the statement.

China built close ties with Myanmar’s generals during the years of military rule, when Western countries imposed sanctions on Myanmar for its suppression of the democracy movement.

The United States and other Western countries have stepped up engagement with Myanmar since the military began handing power to civilians in 2011, and especially since former democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi won a 2015 election.

But an international outcry over Myanmar’s violations of the rights of the Rohingya has raised questions in Western countries about that engagement.

Rights group Amnesty International has called for a comprehensive arms embargo against Myanmar as well as targeted financial sanctions against senior Myanmar military officials.

China’s Defense Ministry cited Min Aung Hlaing as thanking China for its support in helping Myanmar ensure domestic stability.