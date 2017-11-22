Dollar drops to around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar was weaker at around ¥112 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, pressured by position-adjustment selling ahead of financial market holidays in Japan and the United States on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.05-06, down from ¥112.55-56 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1756-1757, up from $1.1735-1736, and at ¥131.76-77, down from ¥132.09-11.

After hovering around ¥112.40 in early trading, the dollar fell to near ¥112.20 later in the morning, dampened by fresh news reports on possible links between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, market sources said.

Market players sold the dollar following a news report that U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller is investigation evidence of contacts between Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Trump, and a senior Russian government official, an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

“Currency players became cautious about additional reports about the Trump administration’s suspected connections with Russia,” a think tank official said.

In the afternoon, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure as Tokyo stocks gave up some of their early gains.

Trading was quiet throughout Wednesday as the Tokyo financial market will closed on Thursday for a national holiday and the U.S. market for Thanksgiving Day.