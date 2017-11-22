Tokyo stocks rise further on strong overseas markets

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, reflecting brisk European and U.S. equities overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 106.67 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 22,523.15. On Tuesday, the key market gauge rose 154.72 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 5.95 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,777.08, after advancing 11.48 points the previous day.

Buying took the upper hand from the beginning of Wednesday’s trading. Mainstay issues attracted hefty purchases, briefly pushing up the Nikkei average more than 250 points early in the morning session.

But the market failed to extend gains later in the morning session and gave up some of its earlier gains in the afternoon. Active trading was held in check ahead of the Japanese and U.S. market holidays on Thursday, brokers said.

“The Tokyo market was supported especially by the record-breaking advances of U.S. stock market’s three major indexes,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index all hit record closing highs in New York on Tuesday thanks to stronger-than-expected existing home sales in the United States in October. Growing hopes for brisk Christmas sales also boosted the U.S. market, brokers said.

“But selling on a rally capped the Tokyo market’s topside as investors were cautious about stepping up purchases” after the Nikkei average lost steam rapidly from a closing high of 22,937.60 marked on Nov. 7, Shimizu said. Many investors expect the Nikkei average to stall before reaching 23,000, he added.

An official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said that overseas investors, mainstay buyers of Tokyo stocks, were in holiday mode before Thanksgiving Day in the United States on Thursday.

“Position-adjustment selling also weighed on the market” prior to the holiday, Shimizu said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,062 to 868 in the TSE’s first section, while 108 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.60 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.53 billion shares.

Electronic parts suppliers Alps Electric and Kyocera were buoyant.

TDK, another industry player, jumped 5.90 percent after announcing Tuesday that it has developed a solid-state battery for Internet of Things devices.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru attracted purchases from Japanese institutional investors thanks to stable dollar-yen exchange rate movements.

Other major winners included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, game maker Nintendo, electronics producer Sony and construction machinery maker Komatsu.

By contrast, restaurant chain operator Skylark, food maker Ajinomoto and House Foods Group were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average was up 130 points at 22,580.