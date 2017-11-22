Masamichi Terabatake to become Japan Tobacco president next year

Japan Tobacco Inc. has tapped Masamichi Terabatake, executive vice president of Switzerland-based JT International SA, as the next leader of the parent to succeed incumbent President Mitsuomi Koizumi.

Terabatake, 51, will take over as president of Japan Tobacco on Jan. 1, 2018. He will obtain the right to represent the company after the firm’s general shareholders meeting in March.

He is the youngest person chosen for the Japan Tobacco presidency since the company was privatized in 1985.

Koizumi, 60, will stay on as a board director with representative rights. He will relinquish the right to represent and leave the board in March.

With Terabatake’s promotion, Japan Tobacco aims to rejuvenate its management and strengthen its overseas businesses by taking advantage of the new leader’s prowess in mergers and acquisitions. The company also hopes to beef up new operations, including heat-not-burn tobacco products.

At a new conference on Tuesday, Koizumi touted Terabatake as having “a global business sense.”

Terabatake said that there is “room for growth” in overseas markets, vowing to further reinforce the company’s international operations through business acquisitions and other measures.

Terabatake joined Japan Tobacco in 1989. He became the executive vice president of JT International in June 2013.