In latest mishap in Asia, U.S. Navy plane crashes off Okinawa with 11 on board

In the latest incident involving the American military in Okinawa, a U.S. Navy C-2 transport plane carrying 11 crew members and passengers crashed into the ocean Wednesday 150 km northwest of Okinotorishima while on its way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters that “eight of the 10 to 11” aboard the aircraft “had been rescued” and that the U.S. military had said the cause of the crash appeared to be engine trouble.

At least three of those aboard were still missing, Kyodo News reported.

The Reagan was conducting a drill jointly with the Maritime Self-Defense Force, but it was unclear if the C-2, a massive twin-engine transport plane, had also been participating in the joint exercise. No members of Self-Defense Forces were aboard the plane, Kyodo quoted Onodera as saying. In a statement, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said that the names of the crew and passengers were being withheld pending next of kin notification.

“Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff,” it said.

The 7th Fleet said the Reagan, which is currently operating in the Philippine Sea, was conducting search and rescue operations. It is home-ported at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The 7th Fleet has seen two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead and prompting the removal of eight top navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander.

Staff writer Tomohiro Osaki contributed to this report