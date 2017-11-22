Study links abnormal sperm to PM2.5 particulate air pollution

Men exposed to particulate air pollution may have smaller and abnormally shaped sperm, said a study Wednesday, warning this “may result in a significant number of couples with infertility.”

An analysis of 2001-2014 data for more than 6,400 Taiwanese men and boys ages 15 to 49 found “a robust association” between a decline in “normal” sperm and exposure to PM2.5 pollution, the study said.

PM2.5 is air pollution from the smallest particles, measuring 2.5 microns in diameter or less. A micron is a millionth of a meter and a thousandth of a millimeter.

The link was observed for short-term exposure of three months, as well as for long-term exposure of two years, according to study results published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

Some outside experts questioned the conclusions.

The research team said every increase of 5 micrograms per cubic meter of air (5ug/m3) in PM2.5 exposure over two years was associated with a “significant drop” of about 1.29 percent in normal sperm shape and size.

Pollution exposure was measured at each participant’s home address using NASA satellite data.

Although sperm shape and size declined, sperm numbers increased, “possibly as a compensatory mechanism,” the researchers found.

A similar correlation was witnessed with PM2.5 exposure of only three months — the time it takes for sperm to be generated.

The team stressed the link was merely “observational,” which means they cannot definitively state that air pollution was the cause of decline in sperm size.

Allan Pacey, a professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield who was not involved in the study, said sperm size and shape is notoriously hard to assess, and their effect on infertility is unclear. “So, whilst the authors have found a potentially interesting biological result, I am not sure that it is clinically meaningful.”

For Kevin McConway of The Open University in England, other factors not taken into account by the researchers may be responsible for the sperm changes. “So there has to remain doubt as to whether particulate pollution, or indeed any kind of air pollution, is a cause of semen abnormality,” he said via the Science Media Centre in London.

“If I were young enough to worry about my fertility, I wouldn’t put moving to an area with cleaner air at the top of my list of actions — though there are certainly many other health-related reasons to live in cleaner air.”