Soldiers removed from White House detail amid probe into ‘improper conduct’ with foreign women during Trump Asia trip

Military investigators are probing whether three soldiers who worked in the White House had “improper contact” with foreign women on U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent Asia trip, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Officials familiar with the situation told The Post that the three noncommissioned officers allegedly broke a curfew during Trump’s Vietnam visit.

The service members had been working for the White House Communications Agency, a specialized military unit that helps provide top officials with secure communications, The Post said.

Pentagon spokesman Mark Wright confirmed the probe.

“We are aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation,” Wright said without providing additional details.

The investigation is the latest headache for U.S. security detail accompanying top officials on overseas trips.

The Post said that four troops from the same White House team faced allegations around accompanying women, stemming from a trip to Panama in August with Vice President Mike Pence.

In another incident in 2012, Secret Service agents in Cartagena, Colombia were caught soliciting prostitutes.