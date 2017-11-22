Princess Mako’s wedding ceremony planned for Nov. 4, 2018: sources

The Imperial Household Agency is planning the wedding ceremony of Princess Mako, eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, and Kei Komuro, her classmate from university, for Nov. 4 next year, the Imperial Household Agency announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, with the Emperor and Empress Michiko expected to attend, according to the sources. The 83-year-old Emperor is set to abdicate in the spring of 2019.

Before the wedding, the couple — both 26 — will be formally engaged through a traditional rite of betrothal called Nosai no Gi, which will likely be held on March 4 next year, a Sunday, in light of Komuro’s work as a paralegal at a law firm, sources said.

The agency formally announced the planned engagement of the couple in September, confirming earlier news reports. Princess Mako will renounce her status as a member of the Imperial family after marrying the commoner, in accordance with the Imperial House Law.