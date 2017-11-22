Government to meet Dec. 1 to discuss Emperor’s abdication date

The government said Wednesday it will hold a meeting on Dec. 1 to discuss the date of Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication.

Following the Diet’s enactment in June of a one-off law to allow the 83-year-old Emperor to step down and pass the throne to his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 57, the government must decide the abdication date under an ordinance.

“Opinions on when the special law should be implemented will be discussed in this meeting, and the government will reflect on the outcomes of the meeting to swiftly decide on the day of implementation,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference.

Among candidate dates to close the Heisei Era under the current Emperor, April 30, 2019, has recently emerged in addition to the previously reported likely date a month earlier, according to government sources.

The Imperial House Council gathering on Dec. 1 will be attended by 10 members, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, heads of both chambers of the Diet, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the head of the Imperial Household Agency and two Imperial family members.

Suga said he and the Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto will explain the outcome soon after the Dec. 1 meeting.

The top government spokesman also said the timing for the release of the new era name will be considered “by taking into account possible impact on people’s lives.”

In modern Japan, an era name gengō is used for the length of an emperor’s reign, with the current reign under Emperor Akihito named the era of Heisei, meaning “achieving peace.” The Heisei Era began in 1989 and 2017 is Year 29. Once the abdication takes place, Year 1 of the new era starts.

The government was leaning toward setting the abdication date as March 31, 2019. But since unified local elections are expected to be held in March or April that year, an option of setting the date on April 30 and the Crown Prince’s succession to the throne on the following day has emerged, the sources said.

In August 2016, the Emperor expressed his wishes to abdicate in a rare video message, citing his advanced age, in what would be Japan’s first abdication in two centuries.