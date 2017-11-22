Audit finds no grounds for highly discounted Osaka land sale to Abe-linked school operator

Japan’s audit has concluded that a state land sale in Osaka Prefecture last year at a super-discounted price to a school operator at the center of a scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife had insufficient grounds, sources said Tuesday.

But the Board of Audit of Japan is unlikely to present an appropriate discount price for the land sale, as relevant documents over the deal have been discarded and it is difficult to estimate the price, the sources said.

The results are scheduled to be reported to the House of Councilors, which requested the investigation, and then made public on Wednesday. The findings will likely deal a fresh blow to Abe as opposition parties are set to intensify their calls for him to explain the murky deal.

According to the sources, the audit found the discounted price of the land was highly likely based on an overestimate of disposing of waste believed to be buried at the location.

Abe has repeatedly denied that he or his wife were involved in the matter, even though Akie Abe had been named honorary principal of the planned elementary school at the site before stepping down as the school project drew wider attention.

The land in question is an 8,770-sq.-meter plot in the city of Toyonaka that school operator Moritomo Gakuen purchased in June last year for around ¥130 million ($1.2 million), compared with its appraisal value of ¥950 million.

The government has said it subtracted the cost of removing the buried waste at the site, which was owned by the transport ministry’s West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau.

Moritomo Gakuen, which was then headed by Yasunori Kagoike, purchased the land following negotiations with the Finance Ministry’s local bureau in Osaka.

At the request of the ministry’s Kinki regional bureau, the transport ministry’s bureau calculated it would cost around ¥820 million to get rid of the waste on the assumption that 47 percent of the land’s entire soil contained such material based on a past survey without checking the site in detail.

But the fresh investigation by the Board of Audit, which is independent of the Cabinet and Diet, found it would cost between ¥200 million and ¥400 million as only a small part of the land contained such material, according to the sources.

Along with another favoritism scandal leveled at the prime minister himself, the Moritomo Gakuen scandal contributed to a plunge in his Cabinet approval ratings at one point earlier this year, resulting in Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party’s humiliating defeat in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July.

Prosecutors are also questioning officials in the Finance Ministry’s Kinki bureau who were involved in the negotiations on suspicion they may have committed a breach of trust by selling the state land at a drastically discounted price.

Kagoike and his wife, Junko, have been indicted on charges related to the swindling of public subsidies for their school businesses from the central and local governments.