20-year extension to be sought for aging Tokai No. 2 nuclear plant

Japan Atomic Power Co. plans to file an application with the Nuclear Regulation Authority on Friday, seeking approval for a 20-year extension of the operational limit of its aging Tokai No. 2 power station, it was revealed Tuesday.

Japan Atomic Power President Mamoru Muramatsu held separate meetings with Kazuhiko Oigawa, governor of Ibaraki Prefecture, and Osamu Yamada, mayor of the Ibaraki village of Tokai, on the same day and informed them of the application plan for the power station, located in the village.

In Japan, the operational limit of nuclear reactors is set at 40 years in principle, but the period can be extended by up to 20 years if the NRA gives its go-ahead.

The Tokai No. 2 plant will reach 40 years in operation next November.

If it gains approval, the single-reactor plant will be the fourth nuclear facility in Japan to get a longer life span. In addition, it will be the first for a plant with a boiling-water reactor, the same type as the reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

After meeting with Muramatsu, Oigawa told reporters that the prefectural government plans to conduct its own screening, while calling on the company to give adequate explanations to the people of the prefecture.

Yamada said he has confirmed with the Japan Atomic Power president that the application will not be directly linked to the proposed restart of the plant.

Both the governor and the mayor stopped short of commenting on the advisability of the plant reactivation.

The 1.1-million-kw Tokai No. 2 plant went into operation in November 1978 and was stopped after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that crippled the Fukushima No. 1 plant.

The NRA is expected to compile a report that will effectively give the green light for the resumption of the operation of the Tokai No. 2 plant, recognizing that it has met the stricter safety standards introduced after the March 2011 meltdowns.

To seek the extension of the operational period, Japan Atomic Power needs to submit a separate application to the NRA by Nov. 28, a year ahead of the 40-year limit.

Restarting the Tokai No. 2 power station is seen as essential to the business reconstruction of Japan Atomic Power, a specialized nuclear power generator.

With about 1 million people living in a 30-km radius of the plant, however, it would not be easy for the company to gain support for the restart from related local governments, which are tasked with drawing up evacuation plans for the residents.

Raising about ¥174 billion needed for safety measures for the plant is another major challenge for the company, which currently earns no revenue from electricity sales after all its reactors were brought offline.