More remains found in Niger of U.S. soldier killed in October ambush

Additional remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in an ambush in Niger last month have been found in the West African nation, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said a joint U.S. Africa Command military team on Nov. 12 discovered the remains at the site where Sgt. La David Johnson’s body was recovered following the Oct. 4 attack.

“Today, we can confirm that the Armed Forces Medical Examiner has positively identified these remains as those of Sgt. Johnson,” White said in a statement, without giving any additional details.

A U.S. defense official later told AFP that the remains were “small bone fragments.”

Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers and five Nigerien troops killed in the ambush of a joint U.S.-Niger patrol in the village of Tongo Tongo near the Niger-Mali border.

He was buried Oct. 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida.

Johnson’s patrol was attacked by about 50 local fighters associated with the Islamic State group.

Questions have been raised over why it took hours before backup support reached the patrol, and why Johnson’s body was left behind and only recovered the following day.

His death was politicized when a U.S. congresswoman accused President Donald Trump of being insensitive during a phone call with Johnson’s widow, an account she and her mother also supported while the president denied it.