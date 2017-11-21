Tokyo stocks rebound on U.S., European gains

Stocks bounced back Tuesday, with investor sentiment lifted by overnight gains in U.S. and European equities.

The Nikkei 225 rose 154.72 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 22,416.48. On Monday, the key market gauge fell 135.04 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, ended up 11.48 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,771.13 after losing 4.11 points Monday.

The Nikkei soared more than 300 points in early trading, partly backed by a rebound on Wall Street, where investors took heart from a better-than-expected reading of the Conference Board’s leading economic index for October, released on Monday.

But stocks gave up some of the gains later, pressured by selling to lock in profits, brokers said.

Still, stocks remained in positive territory throughout Monday, attracting purchases due to investor relief that the market conditions have become gradually stable, as shown in the Nikkei volatility index’s fall from earlier in November, market sources said.

“A sense of security spread (in the Tokyo market) over a rebound in European equities after talks among German political parties to form a coalition government foundered, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Market players were also encouraged by the yen’s relative weakness compared with Monday, Ichikawa added, suggesting that the two factors provided “temporary relief” to the market.

“Domestic investors supported the downside of the market,” Ichikawa said. But stocks failed to extend their morning gains before the Japanese and U.S. market holidays on Thursday and amid lack of trading incentives, he noted.

Some foreign investors are believed to have been active in futures trading, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said. But “day traders prevailed in the market,” the official said, indicating that this may have led to profit-taking after the early rise in stock prices.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,426 to 526 in the TSE’s first section, while 86 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.528 billion shares from Monday’s 1.454 billion.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery attracted purchases due to heightening geopolitical tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to designate North Korea again as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Ya-man surged 22.24 percent, posting a maximum allowable single-day point gain, after the health and beauty care-related product maker on Monday raised its group operating profit forecast for fiscal 2017 ending in April.

Warehouse operator Mitsui-Soko Holdings was upbeat after its announcement Monday that it will book profits from the sale of stock holdings.

Also on the plus side were oil firms, led by JXTG, which gained ground after Nomura Securities revised up its stock price target for the company.

By contrast, Otsuka Holdings and Astellas Pharma were downbeat on concerns that the health ministry’s coming drug price reform may affect their earnings.