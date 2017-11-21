Osaka woman arrested after confessing to dumping the bodies of four babies

A 53-year-old woman was arrested in Osaka on Tuesday after she confessed to dumping in buckets she filled with concrete four babies she had given birth to over a five-year period.

Police found four concrete-filled buckets in a closet in her condominium in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, after Mayumi Saito turned herself in to authorities Monday.

The statute of limitations for abandoning a body is three years, but Saito was arrested for carrying the body of one of the babies from a different location to her condominium, which she moved into in 2015, the police said.

She told the police she had dumped the dead babies between 1992 and 1997, claiming that she did not have the money to raise them.

Police quoted Saito as saying that she had felt guilty about abandoning the infants over the years, but said there was no one she could talk to about it.