Money from proposed tax would be used to assist Japanese abroad

The Japan Tourism Agency is considering using revenue from a proposed departure tax for measures to assist Japanese traveling abroad, including a system to quickly confirm their safety in times of emergency.

The planned new tax, to be levied on all people departing from Japan, is likely to be set at ¥1,000 per person, which will be added to airfares and ship fares.

One idea under study is creating a system, based on a request from the travel industry, to make it quicker for the government to confirm the safety of Japanese on group tours abroad when a terrorist attack or a natural disaster occurs, informed sources said Monday.

The agency will work out details of the system after collecting opinions from the industry and others next fiscal year, which starts April 1.

The agency hopes to win public understanding for the new levy by explaining that measures to be introduced using revenue from the tax will be beneficial for Japanese because Japanese citizens account for 40 percent of all people departing from the country, the sources said.

Currently, the government has to rely on travel agencies to gather information on whether Japanese are safe when an emergency happens overseas.

The envisaged system will allow the government to centrally manage data on Japanese while traveling abroad, including their names and where they are staying. Based on the data, the government will be able to obtain information about their safety directly from tour guides and provide safety information for the places they are visiting, the sources said.

About 40 million people departed from Japan in 2016, meaning that the government would have secured some ¥40 billion if the tax had been in place.

With the government hoping to introduce the tax in the fiscal year from April 2019, the tax panels of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will fix details by the end of this year, according to the sources.