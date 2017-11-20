Nagasaki mayor to attend Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue plans to attend the award ceremony for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize on Dec. 10 in Oslo.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, the coalition of anti-nuclear advocacy groups, was named the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Both Taue and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui have been invited to the ceremony. Both Nagasaki and Hiroshima were devastated by U.S. atomic bombs in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

Matsui is arranging his schedule with the Hiroshima Municipal Assembly to join the ceremony, with his visit expected to be formalized Tuesday.

ICAN was selected for its contribution to the adoption of a landmark U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty, Taue told a news conference Monday.

“I’ll attend the ceremony representing hibakusha and the city that suffered the atomic bombing, to help the treaty become an international norm by showing the world our support for it,” Taue said.

Other participants from Japan will include Terumi Tanaka, 85, co-chairman of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, on behalf of fellow survivors of the bombings.