Dollar weaker around ¥112 in Tokyo

The dollar was weaker around ¥112 in Tokyo trading on Monday, affected by the euro’s slide against the Japanese currency after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly failed to conclude talks on forming a coalition government.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.06-06, down from ¥112.57-57 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1752-1752, down from $1.1785-1786, and at ¥131.70-71, down from ¥132.68-68.

“The euro was hit by heavy selling following media reports that Merkel’s attempt to form a new coalition government collapsed,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.

As the pace of the euro’s drop against the yen was fast, the dollar subsequently lost ground against the Japanese currency, the official added.

After slipping below ¥111.90, however, the dollar cut losses thanks to demand from real demand-backed traders for their settlement purposes, market sources said.

After a wave of selling subsided, the dollar traded in a narrow range around ¥112 in the afternoon as market participants retreated to the sidelines to see further developments in the political situation in Germany.

Meanwhile, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that “traders refrained from buying the dollar for now due to uncertainties over U.S. tax reform.”