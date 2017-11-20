Tokyo stocks fall back on firmer yen, lower U.S. equities

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, hurt by the strengthening of the yen against the dollar and Friday’s weakness on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei dropped 135.04 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 22,261.76. On Friday, the key market gauge climbed 45.68 points.

The Topix index ended down 4.11 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,759.65, after gaining 2.05 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks stayed in negative territory for most of Monday, following the weakness of the dollar and U.S. equities due to uncertainty over Russia-linked allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump and over the course of U.S. tax reform, brokers said.

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, when the Tokyo market will also be closed due to a national holiday, investors remained inactive throughout Monday, reluctant to take new positions, brokers said.

The Nikkei briefly popped up into positive territory in the initial trading hour due to “buybacks after the opening price was higher than expected,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

But such buying lacked momentum, leading to market slackness later, Otani said.

As shown in this case, stock prices were affected by “slight changes in the balance between supply and demand” amid the absence of major trading incentives, he added.

Meanwhile, Otani indicated that the yen’s firmness, which weighed down Tokyo stocks, also reflected lower U.S. interest rates and the breakdown of negotiations among German political parties to form a coalition government.

Foreign investors were absent from the market on Monday, which was the main cause of the fall of Nikkei component issues, while domestic traders bought small- and mid-cap names, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Foreign nationals are expected to remain in the background throughout this week,” before Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, Ota predicted.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,263 to 700 in the TSE’s first section, while 74 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.454 billion shares from Monday’s 1.980 billion shares.

MS&AD was downbeat after the insurer on Friday revised down its fiscal 2017 recurring profit forecast due to an increase in benefit payments for damages of typhoons in Japan and hurricanes in the United States.

Tokyo Electron met with selling as SMBC Nikko Securities revised down its investment rating on the chipmaking equipment maker.

Also in the minus side were banks, including major bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Resona and regional lender Shizuoka Bank.

Furukawa Electric and Fujikura were upbeat on expectations that demand for their fiber-optic lines will increase in China, market sources said.