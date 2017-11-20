Nippon Flour to raise prices of home-use products in January

Nippon Flour Mills Co. said Monday it will raise prices of some home-use flour and premix products starting with shipments on Jan. 4.

The move comes after the government increased the price of imported wheat it sells to flour mills in October, and partly on the back of higher starch prices.

Flour prices will rise 1 to 4 percent, excluding tax, and premix product prices will go up about 2 or 3 percent, Nippon Flour said.

The assumed price is expected to go up to about ¥306 from ¥303 for a 1-kg package of Eagle-brand hard flour, and to about ¥264 from ¥257 for a 1-kg package of Heart-brand soft flour.

The company said last month it will raise commercial-use flour prices starting with shipments on Dec. 20.

Industry peer Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. has also announced a plan to raise home-use flour prices starting with Jan. 4 shipments.