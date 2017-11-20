Olympic organizers send details on mascot contest to elementary schools nationwide

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee distributed information to the nation’s elementary schools on Monday ahead of the vote for the official mascot.

Postcards were sent to over 21,000 schools with details about the voting process so children can participate in the process beginning next month.

The committee’s mascot screening panel will announce three candidates on Dec. 7. Each elementary school classroom will get one vote, with the balloting to take place from Dec. 11 to Feb. 22.

Takeshi Natsuno, a member of the panel and a guest professor at Keio University, said that having a say in deciding the mascot will give kids a great opportunity to learn about the Olympics and Paralympics.

“I think there’s no reason not to participate in such an amazing experience; it’s the best way to learn (about the games),” Natsuno said. “I want about 10 percent of the schools to cast votes.”

The winning mascot will be announced around February or March.