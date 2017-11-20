James Bond villain? Steven Mnuchin takes that as a compliment

Steven Mnuchin has fought back against a fair share of criticism since becoming Treasury Secretary, sparring with Democrats who questioned his role in the housing crisis and calling media reports that chastised him “fake news.” But now, he’s embracing attacks.

Images last week of Mnuchin and his wife, Scottish actress Louise Linton, posing with sheets of dollar bills that bear his signature created a firestorm on social media — with some saying he was showing off, and others comparing the couple to bad guys in a movie. While Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday” that he hadn’t expected the photos to go public, he laughed off the controversy.

Mnuchin, 54, a former Hollywood producer, said he never thought he’d be compared to a “James Bond” villain. “I guess that I should take that as a compliment, that I look like a villain in a great, successful James Bond movie.”