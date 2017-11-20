China puts its stamp on Rohingya crisis with three-phase proposal

China’s proposal for a three-phase plan for resolving the Rohingya crisis, which starts with a cease-fire, has won the support of Myanmar and Bangladesh, the Foreign Ministry said.

Since late August, more than 600,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, driven out by a military clearance operation executed by Buddhist-majority Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The Rohingyas’ suffering has caused an international outcry.

Visiting the Myanmar capital, Naypyitaw, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China believes the issue could be addressed by a solution acceptable to neighbors Myanmar and Bangladesh through consultations.

A cease-fire should be followed by bilateral dialogue in order to find a workable solution, the ministry website reported late Sunday. The third and final phase should be to work toward a long-term solution.

Wang said a cease-fire was basically in place already, and the key now was to prevent a flare-up. He hoped the two sides could soon sign and implement an agreement that has already been reached on the matter of repatriation.

The international community and the United Nations Security Council should give encouragement and support to both countries “to create the necessary conditions and a good environment,” Wang was quoted as saying at a joint news conference with Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader.

Myanmar was supportive of the Chinese plan, as was Bangladesh, where Wang visited earlier in the weekend. At the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, Wang said the international community should not complicate the situation.