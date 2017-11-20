After fatal Okinawa accident, U.S. service members restricted to base and banned from drinking alcohol

Effective Monday until further notice, U.S. military service members based in Okinawa Prefecture are restricted to their bases and residences and are banned from drinking alcoholic beverages, the U.S. Forces in Japan (USFJ) announced Monday.

The announcement follows the arrest of a U.S. Marine who reportedly was involved in a fatal traffic accident in Naha, the Okinawa prefectural capital, early on Sunday.

Additionally, U.S. service members serving elsewhere in Japan are prohibited from purchasing or consuming alcohol on or off base, the U.S. military said in a statement.

On Sunday Nicholas James-McLean, 21, was reportedly found with a blood alcohol content exceeding the legal limit after his 2-ton military truck collided with a minitruck at an intersection in Naha at around 5:25 a.m.

The Japanese driver of the minitruck, later identified as 61-year-old Hidemasa Taira, was confirmed dead at a hospital. The marine was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving that resulted in death.

A witness reportedly told police that the military truck had run a red light and hit the minitruck as it was attempting to make a right turn.

“The new restrictions follow an accident Sunday morning in Naha. . . . Alcohol may have been a factor,” USFJ said.

“The vast majority of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and civilians in Japan serve honorably and make great contributions to the defense of Japan. When our service members fail to live up to the high standards we set for them, it damages the bonds between bases and local communities and makes it harder for us to accomplish our mission,” the USFJ said.

On Sunday Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, commanding general of U.S. Marine Forces Japan, said in a separate statement: “I would like to convey my deepest regret and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Okinawan man who died as a result of this accident.”

However, Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga appeared unhappy Monday despite the apology and restrictions announced by the U.S. forces.

The governor plans to file a protest with the U.S. military later in the day, an Okinawa Prefectural Government officer told The Japan Times by phone.

In Okinawa, which saw fierce ground battles in the closing days of World War II, anti-military sentiment has remained strong among local residents.

Crimes and accidents committed by U.S. military members stationed there have often fueled that sentiment throughout the postwar years.