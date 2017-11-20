Japan logs October trade surplus of ¥285 billion, up for fifth month

Japan logged a goods trade surplus of ¥285.36 billion ($2.5 billion) in October as exports of tech-related manufacturing equipment to China and cars surged, government data showed Monday.

The figure represents a fifth straight month of black ink, though down 40.7 percent from a year earlier amid a rise in energy imports, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Exports on a global basis rose 14.0 percent from a year before to ¥6.69 trillion, while imports climbed 18.9 percent to ¥6.41 trillion.

Japan ran a trade surplus of ¥644.7 billion with the United States as exports grew 7.1 percent to ¥1.28 trillion, while imports increased 3.1 percent to ¥637 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of the two countries’ trade relations, accusing Tokyo of not conducting “fair and open” trade during the Japan leg of his tour of Asia earlier this month and pushing for more imports of American cars.

Japan’s trade deficit with China, its largest trading partner, shrank 22.5 percent to minus ¥265.68 billion as exports jumped 26 percent to ¥1.35 trillion, outpacing a 14.3 percent rise in imports to ¥1.62 trillion.

Against all of Asia, Japan logged a trade surplus of ¥510.05 billion, and posted a deficit of ¥50.32 billion with the European Union.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.