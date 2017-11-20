Thousands take to Copacabana beach to celebrate Rio’s gay pride parade despite funding cuts

Thousands of revelers are dancing on Copacabana beach to celebrate Rio de Janeiro’s annual gay pride parade, despite deep funding cuts by the city.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella offered no city funding, but organizers say they were able to finance festivities with the support of private sector businesses and organizations.

Last year, the city funded 50 percent of the parade, which costs around $200,000 to put on.

Sunday’s celebrations featured dozens of Brazilian artists performing on trucks traveling down Copacabana beach.

Despite its reputation as a liberal country, Brazil has some of Latin America’s highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.