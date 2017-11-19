Refugee applicants face preliminary screenings to weed out those using asylum loophole to work

The Justice Ministry plans to conduct preliminary screenings of refugee applicants to weed out those who have simply come to Japan to work, sources said.

The move is expected to speed up the processing of legitimate asylum seekers, the sources said.

In 2016, a record 10,901 people applied for asylum in Japan but only 28 were officially deemed refugees who met the conditions set by the U.N. Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. The ministry believes most applicants lack legitimate reasons for seeking refugee status and are merely looking for jobs, the sources said Saturday.

Some experts say that the vast majority are migrants trying to take advantage of a loophole in Japan’s convoluted and time-consuming refugee-recognition procedures. The ordinary screening process takes about nine months. They are taking this route because Japan’s official policy is to reject unskilled foreign workers, they said.

Thanks to a 2010 legal revision, a person seeking refugee status can start working in Japan six months after filing his or her application. The revision has apparently encouraged thousands of migrant workers to apply for refugee status and thereby stay longer, experts say.

The ministry, however, plans to end the practice.

Under the new system, the ministry will conduct a preliminary screening within two months of an application being filed.

The preliminary screening will categorize applicants into four groups — those highly likely to meet the conditions for refugee status; those requiring detailed examinations; those clearly lacking legitimate reasons to apply, and those whose applications have previously been rejected.

Those who lack legitimate purposes and reapply without good reason will not be allowed to work in Japan and will be forced to leave once their authorized periods of stay expired.

Instead, the ministry plans to promptly let those who are highly likely to receive refugee status reside and work in the country.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been relaxing visa requirements to promote tourism in Japan, a policy that is believed to be contributing to a surge in fake refugees.