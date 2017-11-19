U.S. serviceman arrested in connection with fatal Okinawa vehicle crash

A U.S. serviceman found with a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit after a fatal traffic accident in Okinawa Prefecture was arrested Sunday, local police said.

The 21-year-old marine, who sustained light injuries, was being questioned by police on a voluntary basis after his 2-ton military truck collided with a minitruck at an intersection in Naha at around 5:25 a.m., authorities said.

The Japanese driver, 61, was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

A witness told police that the military truck had run a red light and hit the minitruck as it was attempting to make a right turn.

The names of the two drivers have not been released.

“I would like to convey my deepest regret and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the Okinawan man who died as a result of this accident,” said Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, commanding general of U.S. Marine Forces Japan.

The incident could fuel more opposition to the U.S. military presence in Okinawa, where about 25,000 U.S. troops are stationed.