Abe’s HR ‘revolution’ gets price tag of ¥2 trillion

The government and ruling camp on Friday outlined a ¥2 trillion policy package for bringing about a “revolution” in human resources development, a new key policy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Of the amount, ¥1.7 trillion will be covered in part by revenue from a planned consumption tax rate hike to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019, with ¥800 billion each to be spent on free preschool, university and other higher education, and ¥100 billion for measures to improve working conditions for nursing care workers.

The remaining ¥300 billion, to be used for steps to reduce nursery waiting lists, will be provided by private-sector companies.

The policy package will be adopted at a Cabinet meeting in early December.

The package calls for reducing fees for kindergartens and nurseries, including unauthorized nurseries, for children 3 to 5, starting in fiscal 2020. For 5-year-olds, the free preschool program will start in fiscal 2019, which begins in April 2019.

Given that some unauthorized nurseries have expensive fees for child care services, the government will cap the amount of subsidies to be distributed to households to prevent the program from becoming advantageous to wealthy families.

The government will consider the possibility of setting the ceiling at ¥25,700, the same as the monthly cap on subsidies for kindergarten children.

A ceiling is also likely to be set for high-income families who enroll their children in authorized facilities.

For those up to 2 years old, the government will for the time being put priority on preparing facilities that can accept a total of 320,000 additional children to reduce the number of kids on nursery waiting lists.

For families with children up to 2, only those with annual incomes of less than ¥2.6 million which are therefore exempt from residential tax payments will be eligible for the free preschool program.

For higher education, including university, tuition will be fully or partly reduced for students from households that do not pay residential tax. Also, grant-type scholarships will be expanded for such students.

At a meeting Friday, a relevant panel of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party collected opinions from three major economic organizations about the package.

Two of the three — the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai — agreed to let companies contribute up to ¥300 billion in total.

It was decided that the money will be used for measures for children on nursery waiting lists.