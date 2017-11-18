54% support pressure tactics over dialogue for North Korea: Jiji poll

An opinion poll Friday said 53.9 percent of the public supports Japan and the United States in using pressure to deal with North Korea, versus 39.4 percent who prefer dialogue.

The survey drew valid responses from 63.0 percent of the respondents.

The results suggest the agreement between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump to maximize pressure against North Korea over its nuclear and missile provocations has obtained certain understanding among the Japanese public.

The two leaders reached the accord during their Nov. 6 meeting in Tokyo.

According to the poll, 25.6 percent said they think Tokyo and Washington should give weight to the use of pressure against North Korea and 28.3 percent said they think so to some extent.

Meanwhile, 12.5 percent said they think the some form of dialogue should be used, and 26.9 percent said they were in accordance to some degree.

Asked about the stance of Trump, who has not ruled out using force against the Pyongyang regime, 52.8 percent said they are worried and 15.4 percent said they are very worried, compared with 21.1 percent who said they are encouraged and 5.6 percent who said they are very encouraged.

The interview-based survey was conducted for four days through Monday with 2,000 people aged 18 years or over nationwide.