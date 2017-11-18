First U.N. talks on rules for ‘killer robots’ end amid calls for faster action

“Robots are not taking over the world,” the diplomat leading the first official talks on autonomous weapons assured the meeting Friday, seeking to ease criticism over slow progress toward restricting the use of “killer robots.”

The United Nations was wrapping up an initial five days of discussions on weapons systems that can identify and destroy targets without human control. Experts say such weapons will soon be ready for battle.

The meeting of the U.N.’s Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) marked an initial step toward rules governing such weapons.

But activists warned that time is running out and that the glacial pace of the U.N.-brokered discussions is not responding to an arms race already underway.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have news for you: The robots are not taking over the world. Humans are still in charge,” said India’s disarmament ambassador, Amandeep Gill, who chaired the CCW meeting.

“I think we have to be careful in not emotionalizing or dramatizing this issue,” he told reporters in response to criticism about the speed of the conference’s work.

Twenty-two countries — mostly those with smaller military budgets and lesser technical know-how — have called for an outright ban, arguing that automated weapons are by definition illegal, as every individual decision to launch a strike should be made by a human.

Gill underscored that a banning killer robots, or even agreement on rules, remains a distant prospect.

He said nations are likely to meet on the issue again for two weeks next year for further discussions focused on how autonomous weapons work and how their use should be controlled.

“I am very happy with the start we made,” he said.

Campaign groups agreed that there had been some progress at the inaugural meeting but sounded an alarm over further foot-dragging.

“Countries do not have time … to waste just talking about this subject,” said Mary Wareham of the arms division at Human Rights Watch. She said that “militaries around the world and defense companies are sinking a lot of money” into weapons that select and destroy targets without human control.

The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots group, which Wareham coordinates, highlighted two key points of agreement that emerged during the U.N. meeting.

Most nations now agree on the need for a new “legally binding instrument” controlling the use of killer robots and most “states now accept that some form of human control must be maintained over weapons systems,” a campaign statement said.

The question now is deciding “what effective human control means in practice,” the head of the Arms Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kathleen Lawand, wrote in an email.

The ICRC has not called for a ban, but Lawand warned that action on setting limits is “urgently needed,” as the technology was moving fast.

Academics attending the talks in Geneva urged the U.N. to act before it was too late.

The “arms race has happened (and) is happening today” said Toby Walsh, an expert on artificial intelligence at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

“These will be weapons of mass destruction,” he added during a side event at the U.N. this past week.

“I am actually quite confident that we will ban these weapons. … My only concern is whether (nations) have the courage of conviction to do it now, or whether we will have to wait for people to die first.”