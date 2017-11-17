Dollar slips to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo on Trump-Russia allegations

The dollar weakened to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading on Friday, dragged down by rekindled worries over the Russia-linked allegations surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.57-57, down from ¥113.23-23 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1785-1786, up from $1.1772-1772, and at ¥132.68-68, down from ¥133.29-30.

The dollar fluctuated around ¥113.10 in early Tokyo trading after briefly retreating to around ¥112.70 in overnight trading overseas because of sluggish U.S. economic indicators.

The U.S. currency plunged to around ¥112.40 in late morning trading in Tokyo, as selling was triggered by a U.S. news report that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team has demanded that many top officials of Trump’s election campaign submit Russia-related documents.

In the afternoon, the dollar showed some resilience, moving at around ¥112.40-60.

But market participants found it difficult to buy back the U.S. currency further before seeing European and U.S. market reactions to the news report, said an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm.

A think tank official said the dollar could fall below ¥110 if media outlets report that Trump was directly involved in the allegations.