Tokyo stocks advance further on overseas market rally

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, supported by an overnight rebound in U.S. and European equities.

The Nikkei 225 rose 45.68 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 22,396.80. On Thursday, the key market gauge surged 322.80 points.

The Topix ended up 2.05 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,763.76, after gaining 17.70 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on the heels of Thursday’s rally in U.S. and European stocks, with the Nikkei average briefly jumping over 400 points in the morning session.

But the Nikkei gave up much of the earlier gains toward the end of the morning session, hit by heavy selling to lock in profits in line with the yen’s firmness, brokers said.

Due to a continued wave of such selling both the Nikkei and the Topix sank into negative territory intermittently in the afternoon, but the market’s downside was supported by buying on dips, brokers said.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said the surge during the morning session was driven by futures-led purchases from hedge funds.

The market, however, failed to maintain the upward momentum due to the yen’s ascent as well as position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend, Otsuka added.

“The market’s high volatility reflected trading by short-term traders,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

An official of a midsize securities firm noted that some investors refrained from trading actively because of the unpredictable movements of stock prices.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,005 to 950 in the TSE’s first section, while 81 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.980 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.774 billion shares.

Machinery makers Hitachi Construction and Kubota were buoyant after Caterpillar and other U.S. peers gained ground on Wall Street on Thursday.

JFE Holdings attracted purchases after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities on Thursday revised up its stock price target for the steel maker, brokers said.

Other major winners included game maker Nintendo and semiconductor-related Sumco and Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, insurer Sompo Holdings and beverage maker Kirin Holdings met with selling.