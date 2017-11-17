Hitachi Chairman Nakanishi eyed for next chief of Keidanren, Japan’s largest business lobby

The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, is expected to select Hitachi Ltd. Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi, 71, as the next leader of the nation’s biggest business lobby, to succeed current Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara, sources have said.

The organization plans to tentatively appoint its next chairman soon, after the turn of the year, with the appointee slated to take office at the lobby’s general meeting in late May 2018.

Nakanishi, now vice chairman of the group, would be the first Keidanren chairman from the major electronics and machinery maker.

The chairman of the business lobby serves two terms for a total of four years and is chosen from executives at leading Japanese firms. In the past, multiple officials each from Nippon Steel Corp., now Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.; Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co., now Toshiba Corp.; and Toyota Motor Corp. have served in the top Keidanren post.

Sakakibara, 74, who was previously with major textile maker Toray Industries Inc., has said he hopes his successor will be a person who serves or has served as Keidanren’s vice chairman, and is from a manufacturer and well-versed in science.

Nakanishi graduated from the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Engineering in 1970 and entered Hitachi. After serving as the top representative for the company’s European and North American operations, Nakanishi became president in 2010.

By promoting structural reforms he successfully rebuilt Hitachi, which logged a group net loss of as much as ¥787.3 billion in the year to March 2009 after the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in September 2008 ushered in a global financial crisis.

Nakanishi also has good relations with the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, serving as a member of a key government panel on investment for the future. The panel is headed by Abe.

Sakakibara, whose term of office is set to expire at the end of next May, highly rates Nakanishi in part for his rich experience in overseas operations while at Hitachi.