Anne Frank foundation buys her family home in Amsterdam

The foundation maintaining the Amsterdam house where Anne Frank hid from the Nazis during World War II said Thursday that it had bought another property where her family lived from 1934 to 1942.

But the Anne Frank Foundation said it had no plans to convert the property to a museum, as it did with the one in Amsterdam’s canal belt, where the Frank family hid for two years and currently draws thousands of visitors annually.

“It’s important for the foundation that the home where Anne Frank lived in the 1930s remains intact and is looked after in a proper way,” spokeswoman Annemarie Bekker said.

“It has a very special character. … The home situated at the Merwedeplein is inextricably linked to Anne Frank,” Bekker added, referring to a square in the Rivierenbuurt district of Amsterdam.

The home in southern Amsterdam formerly belonged to a housing corporation that had said it could no longer assume responsibility for its upkeep.

The Frank family lived in the modest brick building from 1934 until they went into hiding in a secret annex at a home on Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht Street in 1942.

At the age of 4, Anne Frank arrived at the house, which was purchased by her father Otto after fleeing rising anti-Semitism in neighboring Germany.

Fuzzy black-and-white pictures show a smiling Anne looking from a window frame or sitting in a deck chair on the house’s rooftop terrace.

On July 6, 1942, the Franks retreated into the secret annex of the other property as the Nazis were rounding up Jewish families after invading The Netherlands in 1940.

In her diary, Anne chronicled her life in hiding until August 1944, when her family was most likely betrayed and sent to Nazi concentration camps.

In early 1945, she died at the Bergen-Belsen camp in Germany at the age of 15, less than a year after her capture and just before the end of the war.

Her diary, written during her time in hiding, is one of the most moving testimonies of the war.

More than 30 million copies of the book have been sold, with numerous adaptations having been made, including plays, television series and a film.

The home purchased by the Anne Frank Foundation has been restored to its original 1930s style.

Since 2005 it had been lent to the Dutch Foundation for Literature, which uses it as a home for writers forced to flee their countries due to persecution.

Currently Syrian writer Samer Alkadri and his family reside at the home, Bekker said.