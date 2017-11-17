Tottori police investigators travel to Tokyo to question Harumafuji over alleged assault

The police department of Tottori Prefecture sent investigators to Tokyo on Thursday to question yokozuna sumo wrestler Harumafuji on a voluntary basis as early as Friday over his alleged assault of a junior wrestler, sources said.

The 33-year-old Mongolian sumo grand champion returned to Tokyo late Thursday night from the city of Fukuoka, where the 15-day Kyushu grand sumo tournament was being held, apparently to meet the Tottori police investigators for the questioning.

It has been alleged that Harumafuji, who belongs to the Isegahama stable in Tokyo, assaulted Takanoiwa, 27, also a Mongolian wrestler, getting angry at the younger wrester’s attitude, when they were drinking with other Mongolian wrestlers at a restaurant in the city of Tottori between Oct. 25 and the early hours of Oct. 26.

Professional sumo wrestlers, including the Mongolians, were visiting Tottori as part of their autumn local sumo tour.

Takanoiwa, a wrester of the Takanohana stable, was hospitalized from Nov. 5 to 9. He was diagnosed with a skull base fracture and other injuries requiring about two weeks to heal.

The Tottori police are expected to investigate the relationship between the alleged assault and Takanoiwa injuries, the sources said.

The police have already questioned Takanoiwa about the incident, after accepting a victim report from his side. The police department has also started questioning staff at the Tottori restaurant.

The police will also seek explanations from wrestlers who were at the restaurant at the time of the incident, including Hakuho, another yokozuna grand champion, the sources said.

Takanoiwa has missed the Kyushu grand tournament from the opening day. Harumafuji dropped out of the tournament on Tuesday, the third day of the competition.