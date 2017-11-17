Thai van driver charged over traffic deaths of four Japanese tourists, guide

The driver of a minivan that rammed into a truck last week in Ayutthaya, central Thailand, resulting in the deaths of five passengers, including four Japanese tourists, has been charged, police said Thursday.

Two charges — reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving causing damage to others’ property — have been lodged against the van driver, Charun Aksonsri, 52.

He was at the wheel of the van that slammed into the rear of a huge truck at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, killing four Japanese tourists and their Thai tour guide.

The four Japanese tourists—- two men and two women — and their guide died instantly in the accident, while the driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

He is still in the hospital, but has acknowledged the charges, said local police, adding they expect to forward the case to prosecutors within a month.