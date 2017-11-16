Nissan expected to cite poor awareness of compliance in imminent report on vehicle inspection scandal

Nissan Motor Co. is expected to submit a report to the transport ministry as early as Friday over its vehicle inspection scandal, admitting that poor awareness of compliance among its workers was behind the misconduct.

Attention is currently focused on whether the report will mention any specific responsibility by Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa or his predecessor, Carlos Ghosn, who is now chairman of the major Japanese automaker.

Nissan announced in late September that unqualified workers had engaged in pre-shipment inspections of finished vehicles at all six of the group’s domestic vehicle plants.

Following the revelation that the faulty inspections continued even after the announcement, the company suspended domestic automobile production and shipments until early November.

In the upcoming report, Nissan is expected to say that the inspections of finished vehicles by unqualified workers had been conducted as routine for a long period of time and that an inspection protocol the company filed with the state had been ignored, sources said.

As causes of the irregularities, the company is expected to cite its workers’ inadequate knowledge about related laws and their poor awareness of compliance, the sources said.

The report is also likely to point to insufficient deployment of qualified inspectors during finished vehicle inspections and a lack of communication between management and workers at production sites, the sources added.