Dollar rises above ¥113 in Tokyo, buoyed by TSE rebound

The dollar firmed above ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, supported by the sharp rebound in Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.23-23, up from ¥112.99-99 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1772-1772, down from $1.1811-1811, and at ¥133.29-30, down from ¥133.45-45.

After moving between ¥112.70 and ¥112.90 in early trading, the dollar advanced to around ¥113 in midmorning trading on the back of brisk Tokyo stocks and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading.

The dollar attracted additional purchases in the afternoon as Tokyo stocks gained further ground. In late trading, the dollar climbed above ¥113.20 thanks to buying by European players, traders said.

The dollar’s topside was limited, however, by uncertainties over the course of U.S. tax reforms, an official of a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said. But the official also said the dollar is expected to rise to around ¥113.50 if European and U.S. stocks rebound.

Sluggish European and U.S. equities weighed on the dollar’s topside overnight, briefly pushing down the U.S. currency to around ¥112.50.

An official of another currency margin trading service provider said market players are cautious about stepping up dollar purchases before seeing European and U.S. stock price movements.