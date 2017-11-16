Nikkei ends six-session losing streak with 322-point rebound

The benchmark Nikkei average snapped its six-session losing streak with a sharp rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, thanks to a wave of purchases on declines.

The 225-issue Nikkei jumped 322.80 points, or 1.47 percent, to close at 22,351.12. On Wednesday, it tumbled 351.69 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 17.70 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,761.71, after shedding 34.86 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened lower, with the Nikkei falling below 22,000 for the first time since Oct. 31 on an intraday basis, after U.S. equities lost further ground Wednesday.

But Tokyo stocks soon wiped out the losses and popped up into positive territory, supported by buying on dips, brokers said. The Nikkei gave up over 900 points in the six sessions through Wednesday.

The market accelerated its upswing in the afternoon, with investor sentiment lifted by a halt in the yen’s strengthening against the dollar, brokers said.

The advance was due to “bargain hunting mainly by individual investors amid a lack of major buying incentives,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said Thursday’s rise was “a technical rally after the Nikkei dropped below 22,000.”

Miura, however, said that the market was “still in a correction phase” following the recent surge from September through early last week.

The market remained “under selling pressure to cash in gains,” Ota also said.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,518 to 438 in the TSE’s first section, while 79 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell sharply to 1.7 billion shares from Wednesday’s 2.1 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota, Subaru and Honda attracted purchases following the halt to the yen’s appreciation.

Also on the plus side were trading house Sojitz and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, oil companies Inpex, Japex and JXTG Holdings met with selling prompted by a further fall in crude oil prices.

Among other losers were Kobe Steel and insurer Tokio Marine.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average jumped 370 points to 22,410.