Trump defends Asia trip and vows ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump hit back at critics of his recent Asia trip on Wednesday and vowed a global campaign of “maximum pressure” on North Korea.

Defending an almost two-week trip that was long on pomp but — critics say — short on achievements, Trump said he had galvanized opposition to North Korean proliferation.

“I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail,” Trump said in a televised statement a day after returning from the marathon trip.

During the 25-minute address, Trump appeared worn by the long journey, which took in Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Always keen to garner praise and lift up examples of others showing him respect, Trump said the red carpet rolled out for him in Asia showed that “America is back.”

“Everywhere we went, our foreign hosts greeted the American delegation, and myself included, with incredible warmth and hospitality and, most importantly, respect,” he said.

Trump and his supporters are fighting a rear-guard action against suggestions that the trip was a failure. They are pointing to a series of Asian investments in the United States and the release of three U.S. basketball players on Chinese shoplifting charges following presidential intervention.

Trump said he had won a commitment from Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s economic leverage to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

It was not clear if that went beyond Chinese implementation of existing U.N. Security Council resolutions against Pyongyang.

Trump also suggested that Xi had ditched a proposal to freeze U.S. military maneuvers in exchange for a freeze in North Korean proliferation. “President Xi recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a grave threat to China,” Trump said. “And we agreed that we would not accept a so-called freeze-for-freeze agreement like those that have consistently failed in the past.”

There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese Embassy of what would be a significant shift in Chinese policy.

China and Russia have proposed that as a way to restart long-stalled negotiations, the North could freeze its nuclear and missile programs in exchange for the United States and South Korea stopping the drills, which Pyongyang considers as preparation for invasion.

China said Wednesday that it would send a high-level special envoy to North Korea amid an extended chill in relations between the neighbors. Song Tao, the head of the Communist Party’s international department, will travel to Pyongyang on Friday to report on the party’s national congress last month, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Song, as president and party leader Xi Jinping’s special envoy, will reportedly also carry out a “visit” in addition to delivering the briefing.

In Congress, Democratic Sen. Edward Markey summed up the sentiment of many in his camp in saying that Trump had failed to “make meaningful progress” on “critical economic and security issues during his trip.”

“Rather than building on the messages in Japan and South Korea on the importance of trilateral unity in the face of the North Korean threat, President Trump tweeted about how hard he has tried to be North Korea’s friend and called Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat,’ ” he said.

During his visit, 11 Asia-Pacific allies announced they would press ahead with the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. That was seen as a diplomatic slap in the face and evidence that the world is looking beyond America’s mercurial and nationalistic current leadership.

“The U.S. is out of the game,” said Nate Olson of the Stimson Center. “While the U.S. posture alternates between defensive and scorched-earth, other countries are actively fighting to reshape the trade landscape in their favor.”

“The progress toward a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership is just the latest example.”