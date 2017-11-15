Imperial Palace’s Inui Street to be opened on Dec. 2-10

The Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday that it will open Inui Street, running through the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, to the public on Dec. 2-10.

The road, which runs from the Sakashita gate to the Inui gate, is open to the public twice a year during the best times to see cherry blossoms and autumn colors.

It will be the first time in one and a half years for the street to be opened to the public, as work was done on trees last autumn and in spring this year.

The open period started out as five days but was changed to seven from spring last year because the opening attracted massive crowds of people.

The number of open days in spring last year was extended by a further three days due to the late blooming of cherry blossoms.

The upcoming open period is set at nine days, including two Saturdays, so that many people will be able to enjoy the autumn foliage, the agency said.

People can walk on the 750-meter road between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and there will be no visitor number restrictions, the agency added.