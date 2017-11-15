LDP to grant exceptions to unauthorized nurseries for free preschool

A Liberal Democratic Party panel agreed Wednesday to include unauthorized child care facilities as part of its free preschool education program, in line with the ruling party’s public pledges for the Oct. 22 general election.

But the panel, led by LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, will continue discussions to exclude facilities that impose high child care costs.

The agreement came at the second meeting of the LDP panel to discuss Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s initiative for a “revolution” in human resources development.

The majority of members agreed at the meeting that the panel cannot leave out unauthorized child care facilities, which do not satisfy state standards, as the LDP promised in its pledges for the House of Representatives election that it would make day care center and preschool fees free for all children aged between 3 and 5.

Some present at the meeting, however, questioned whether it is acceptable to include all facilities in the system and it was decided that the panel should consider exceptions as well.

The panel also plans to consider whether to introduce an income limitation to the program as a future agenda item.

The LDP will sum up the suggestions by the end of this month and aim to reflect its proposals in the government’s policy package on human resources development to be drawn up in early December.

Noritoshi Ishida, chairman of the Policy Research Council at Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, suggested at a news conference the same day that unauthorized child care facilities be included and be allowed the proposed support, with certain conditions.