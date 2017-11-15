Scandal-hit Nissan loses quality certification for domestic plants

Nissan, reeling from recent revelations over improper vehicle inspections, said Wednesday that it had lost an internationally recognized certification — which indicates quality vehicle production management — at all six of its domestic plants.

While the embattled company can continue operations without the certification, it is placing priority on regaining recognition by the International Organization for Standardization in order to restore public trust, sources have said.

As of Oct. 31, an ISO certification body deemed Nissan’s production of vehicles for the Japanese market to not meet the standards required to maintain the certification.

The decision followed the revelation earlier in the month that unqualified workers continued to perform product inspections despite the company having announced it had taken corrective measures.

After the product inspection story broke, Nissan temporarily suspended domestic production in order to implement corrective measures. Production resumed by Nov. 8, following on-site inspections by the transport ministry.