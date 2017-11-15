Toshiba sells TV and visual solutions unit to China’s Hisense

Troubled Toshiba Corp. is selling 95 percent of its TV and other visual products subsidiary to Chinese electronics maker Hisense Group as part of its effort to stay afloat.

Tokyo-based Toshiba announced the ¥12.9 billion ($113 million) deal Tuesday. It’s set to be completed by or after February 2018, pending regulatory approval and other steps.

Toshiba is suffering massive losses from its nuclear business. Its U.S. nuclear operations at Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The electronics, computer chip and nuclear giant said the Hisense deal will improve its financial results.

Toshiba is also meeting resistance from its U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital to its plan to sell its lucrative chip business to a multinational consortium led by Bain Capital investment fund.

Western Digital has filed in the U.S. arbitration court in San Francisco to block the sale. The litigation could take years, but a decision is expected soon on whether the sale would be suspended pending resolution of the case.

Toshiba’s massive red ink began with reactors it had been building in the U.S., which are still unfinished, partly because of strengthened safety regulations following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Analysts and former employees say Toshiba, for decades one of Japan Inc.’s premier brands, was eager to get into the nuclear business because it saw the sector as a safe infrastructure investment, free of the seasonal fluctuations seen in the consumer electronics industry.