Dollar falls to two-week low near ¥113 in Tokyo

The dollar fell to a two-week low around ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, weighed down by sluggish Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.99-99, down from ¥113.72-73 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1811-1811, up from $1.1689-1689, and at ¥133.45-45, down from ¥132.94-94.

The dollar fluctuated narrowly around ¥113.40 in early Tokyo trading after weakening to around ¥113.30 overnight overseas.

The U.S. currency briefly rebounded to around ¥113.50 in midmorning trading thanks to dollar purchases by Japanese importers, but fell below ¥113.10 later in the morning, hit by profit-taking and a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

The dollar showed some resilience, climbing above ¥113.20 in the afternoon, thanks to buybacks as Tokyo stocks briefly trimmed earlier losses. But in late trading, the dollar slipped below ¥113, hitting the lowest level since Oct. 31.

Dollar selling gathered steam due to uncertainties over the course of U.S. tax reforms and the euro’s rise on the back of brisk German gross domestic product data for July-September, an official of a foreign exchange broker said.

The dollar’s topside was also capped by market players’ concern over position-adjustment selling of stocks globally, said an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm.