Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum send A-bomb items to Oslo for exhibition coinciding with Nobel award ceremony

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum will make some of its items relating to the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima available for exhibition in Oslo, sources have said.

The Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony is set to be held in the Norwegian capital in December, and this year’s winner — the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN — will attend the ceremony along with ICAN members and three survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The museum in Hiroshima plans to discuss the exhibition content with officials of the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, who will visit Japan from Wednesday.

The center is also seeking cooperation from Nagasaki, which was also devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, according to sources.

A museum official said that as ICAN will be awarded the Nobel Prize for acting as a voice for hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and expressing their desires for a nuclear-free world, the museum will recommend items relating to that.

The museum is prepared to lend personal belongings left by victims, the official also said.

Meanwhile, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue have been invited to attend the award ceremony, it was learned Wednesday.

In an email received Friday by the secretariat of the Mayors for Peace, for which Matsui serves as president, the Norwegian Nobel Committee asked the mayor to attend the ceremony that is slated to take place in Oslo on Dec. 10.

Mayors for Peace, an international group of cities working for the abolition of nuclear weapons, participates in the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, the coalition of anti-nuclear advocacy groups that was named the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Taue also received an invitation by email on Friday.

The Hiroshima city government is planning to accept the invitation, while the Nagasaki city government is making necessary arrangements, according to sources.