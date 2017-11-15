5.4 magnitude quake shakes South Korean coast, tremors felt in Seoul

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook South Korea’s southeastern coast Wednesday afternoon, but no casualties were immediately reported. People evacuated buildings near the epicenter and shaking was felt in Seoul.

The quake was centered off the coast about 9.3 km (5.8 miles) northwest of the port city of Pohang, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. South Korea’s state-run Korea Meteorological Administration measured the quake at the same strength but said the epicenter was inside Pohang.

Residents in the capital, about 300 km (185 miles) away, felt tremors and said their buildings shook. No injuries or major damages were immediately reported, according to the meteorological agency.

It’s the strongest quake in South Korea since a 5.8 magnitude event occurred in September 2016 near the ancient city of Gyeongju, which is close to Pohang, meteorological agency officials said.

South Korea has relatively little seismic activity, unlike neighboring Japan.