Lincoln letter about slavery could fetch $700,000, Einstein’s telescope $300,000 at Christie’s

NEW YORK – Rare artifacts from Abraham Lincoln and Albert Einstein are going to the auction block next month in New York City.

Christie’s auction house says they’re among the featured items at its Dec. 5 sale of books, manuscripts and Americana.

A letter signed “A. Lincoln” discusses the issue of slavery. Its presale estimate is $500,000 to $700,000.

A wooden mallet bearing the initials “A. L.” could sell for $300,000 to $500,000. Lincoln used it during his youth in Indiana.

Einstein’s telescope has an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.

Einstein was photographed with the telescope in his Berlin study around 1927. He had it shipped when he settled in America and later gave it to a friend.

