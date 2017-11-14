Dollar moves narrowly above ¥113.50 in Tokyo

The dollar traded in a narrow range above ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid a lack of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.72-73, up from ¥113.45-45 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1689-1689, up from $1.1639-1640, and at ¥132.94-94, up from ¥132.06-06.

The dollar fluctuated around ¥113.60 in early Tokyo trading, carrying over its firmness from overnight trading overseas after a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The U.S. currency was struck at similar levels later amid a dearth of fresh incentives, before climbing to around ¥113.70 in late trading.

Market attention is focusing on remarks by central bank chiefs at a panel discussion to be held in Germany later Tuesday, according to an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

The event will bring together U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney and Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda.

An official of another currency margin trading service provider said dollar-yen moves will likely become active depending on the results of U.S. retail sales data and consumer price index, both for October, due out Wednesday.