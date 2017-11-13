Japan, ASEAN leaders meet to discuss ‘free and open’ regional order

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opened the annual Japan-ASEAN summit Monday in Manila, where they are expected to discuss the shape of future cooperation in pursuit of a regional order based on the rule of law.

The leaders are also expected to unite in condemning North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

According to Japanese officials, Abe will seek to strengthen cooperation between Japan and ASEAN to lead the pursuit of a “free and open” order.

While Tokyo is expected to take pains to stress these messages are not specifically aimed at China, the importance placed on coordination with each of the 10 members of ASEAN reflects Abe’s desire to assert a place for Japan in the face of Beijing’s rising regional influence.

He is likely to seek a consensus on maritime security, including an affirmation that territorial disputes in the South China Sea should be resolved peacefully in line with international law.

A number of ASEAN members have overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea with Beijing, which has been reclaiming land in the waters.

Japan does not face the South China Sea, but the Abe administration has devoted much energy to the issue in light of both Japan’s reliance on shipping lanes in the area and Beijing’s separate claim to the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Later Monday, Abe and the leaders of the Mekong nations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam will meet to discuss Japan’s ongoing contributions to the development of the region, including infrastructure investment.

Both Japan and China have poured money and attention in recent years into the strategically important Mekong region, which includes less economically developed members of ASEAN.